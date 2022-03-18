CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. February 24, 1904. Elijah Weaver, who spent some months soldiering in the Philippines but came home last summer in broken health, has been granted a pension of $24 a month.
His friends are much gratified to know that he is thus so well provided for as to his physical needs go. While he will hardly recover his normal health it is hoped he will eventually improve sufficiently to enjoy life to a very large degree. He is now suffering with an acute case of gastritis.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. October 5, 1904. Yesterday at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Judge W.A. Hamby, Elijah Weaver and Miss Katie Agee were married, Judge Hamby officiating in his usual effective manner.
The young people are well known and respected. Mr. Weaver is a quiet, industrious young man, a veteran of the recent war with Spain, and has built a pleasant home in the south part of town, to which he will take his bride. The good wishes of the CHRONICLE go with them.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 14, 1904. TWO HOMES DARKENED. Death Enters the Homes of A.L. Flynn and Elijah Weaver. Mrs. A.L. Flynn died last Thursday of acute stomach trouble after being confined to her room for several weeks. The remains were taken to the Flynn cemetery near Lantana Friday and laid to rest.
Mrs. Elijah Weaver died Saturday morning at 3:30 of pneumonia after being sick about ten days.
The remains were interred in the cemetery here Saturday. Her death was very touching as she was a young woman not yet 18 years of age and had been married less than three months.
She was the daughter of F.M. Agee, of a sweet and quiet disposition and much beloved for her kind and gentle ways. The bereaved husband and friends have the deepest sympathy of the community in their bereavement.
Katherine “Katie” Agee Weaver was born in 1887, died December 9, 1904, and is buried in the Crossville City Cemetery.
She was one of 13 children of Rebecca Ann Pullen and Francis “Frank” Marin Agee. Her husband, Elijah F. Weaver, was born August 5, 1876, in Crossville, the son of Rev. George W. and Mary Patton Weaver.
He moved to Nashville in 1923, with wife, Lena McCullom with whom he had five daughters and a son who all survived him as well as 13 grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. March 22, 1951. Funeral services for the Rev. Lige Weaver, minister of the Third Nazarene church in Nashville, and well known evangelist were held Monday, March 12, at 2 p. m. at the church in Nashville, which he was credited as being instrumental in building.
A Spanish-American War veteran, he died in the veterans hospital in Murfreesboro after four years of failing health.
Burial was in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville.
