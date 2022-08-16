CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Nov. 9, 1904. BLACK MOUNTAIN. Mr. Editor: As I have seen nothing in your paper from this part of the globe, perhaps I had better send you a few items. Perhaps I had better locate this place so that people will know where to find it should they ever want to hunt chestnuts, wild turkeys and deer all of which are plentiful this fall.
Black Mountain, proper, is 2900 feet above sea level, and lies southeast of Crossville about 12 miles, and due south of Crab Orchard about 3 l/2 miles on the Owl Roost road, leading from Crab Orchard to Glen Alice.
The mountain is rather rough to climb, but once on top one has a good view of the surrounding country. Crossville and Grandview, and the Tennessee river can be seen in two places plainly. It is quite a treat to climb those huge rocks and view the landscape o’er.
There was at one time a fine farm of perhaps 500 acres, but now it is grown up with bushes of all kinds.
It was once owned by Uncle Jim McCullough, but now owned by a Mr. Gill, of Utica, N.Y. The lower part is owned by M. F. Hargitt, Turner McCullough, Jesse Tollett and others.
It is an ideal place for the growing of Irish potatoes and sugar cane and in fact all garden truck can be successfully raised.
We think Hargitt and Tollett can break the record for potatoes this year. They planted one bushel of potatoes on second crop ground and dug thirty three bushels of fine potatoes, plenty of them weighing a pound.
Jesse Tollett beats that. He dug from 4400 square feet of ground 30 measured, some of them weighing 25 oz., and often three and four in a hill. Now if anyone can beat that for one-tenth or one-eighth of an acre, let us hear from him and we will try again next year.
C.Q. MURPHY. C.Q. Murphy has purchased the Wickersham property opposite the Chronicle office. He will repair it and probably use it as a residence. The purchase price was $350.
DROUGHT. The protracted drought of several weeks in this section was broken last week by slow rain that fell for 48 hours almost continuously. It has raised the water in the wells and streams and doubtless obviated much sickness that would have resulted had the water supply grown much lower.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. November 16, 1904. PLEASANT HILL. The 75 foot well at Wheeler Hall has been fitted with a new force pump and the water will be piped into the kitchen.
MAYLAND. Charley Tanner and Miss Irene Gibbins were married at Pleasant Hill Sunday. The bride and groom arrived here late Sunday evening. We wish the new couple much happiness and pleasure in their new life.
