CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. This and that from August of the year of 1904. August 3, 1904 PASSED AWAY. Mrs. C. L. Hayley Dies as the Result of Operation for Tumor. Mrs. C. L. Hayley died at 2:30 a.m. last Friday at a private infirmary in Nashville as the result of an operation for tumor some five weeks previous. All members of the family were present at the death bed except one son, but all did not come here with the remains.
The interment took place here Saturday from the residence of H. J. Dunbar, son in law of the deceased. The funeral sermon was preached by W. O. Berckmann and the remains were interred in the cemetery here attended by relatives and numerous friends of the family.
Harriet Dreutzer Hayley was born in Milwaukee, Wis., was 58 years of age at death. The deceased had lived on this mountain for the past 15 years and part of which time the family resided here, but for some ten years or more have lived at Frankfort, Morgan county. Five children, three sons and two daughters survive, the husband having died some years ago.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 17, 1904. Last Monday, August 8, Mrs. Elizabeth Tabor died of cancer at her home near Creston. She was born August 9, 1825, and was buried at the family graveyard on her 79th birthday. She was a native of North Carolina and came to this country when a child with her father’s family and settled near the place where she died. She was the mother of eight children, among whom are Mrs. W. C. Keyes, of Crossville, Mrs. Julius Bowden and Jones Tabor, of Creston. She was a noble Christian woman and was well loved by all who knew her.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE August 24, 1904. POMONA. Mrs. Bright triumphantly passed her 82nd birthday recently and is still strong and hearty. That she may be as strong and well for years to come, is the wish of her many friends.
Hewson Peeke Benedict has two teeth and can sit alone, and is not yet six months old. He is the only baby right now in Pomona, and until we hear from the other correspondents, we shall claim for our Pomona baby the champion belt for get-on-attentiveness.
INSTANTLY KILLED. John May Shot by Ben Harlen at His Home Seven Miles West of Mayland. Ben Harlen shot and instantly killed John May Sunday morning. The weapon used was a shot gun and the load struck May in the left breast near the heart.
It seems that May had shot at Harlen’s children twice while they were watching their father’s melon patch, and once at a grown daughter while she was standing on the porch at home. No damage was done in either case.
Sunday morning May appeared in the yard at the Harlen home with rocks in his hand and began to curse Mr. Harlen, who got his shot gun and killed May as above stated. May was a quarrelsome and unreliable man who was often in trouble. It is hardly likely that an arrest will follow.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
