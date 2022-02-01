CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Jan. 7, 1903, WEDDINGS GALORE. COOPER-KEYES. A telegram from Nashville Saturday announced the marriage of Hon. Jas. Wm. Cooper to Miss Minnie Keyes, which occurred in Nashville Friday. The announcement was quite a surprise to the many friends of the contracting parties.
Mr. Cooper left Wednesday of last week to enter upon his duties as a member of the lower house of the General Assembly. Miss Keyes went to Nashville a day later, with her brother and wife and some other friends, presumably to spend a day or two in the city. While there, Mr. Cooper and Miss Keyes were quietly married, without the knowledge of any of their friends. Chancellor D. L. Lansden performed the ceremony on Jan. 2, 1903.
Mr. Cooper is a young lawyer of brilliant attainments and representative to the General Assembly from the Eleventh Floterial district. Miss Keyes is the daughter of our townsman, W. C. Keyes, and is a highly educated, accomplished and attractive young lady.
Their marriage is the happy culmination of a courtship of some years and the CHRONICLE joins with their many friends in congratulation and good wishes.
James William Cooper was born near McElway’s Ferry, Quebeck, White County April 19, 1878. He was educated in public schools at Doyle, White County, and the academic and law departments of the University of Tennessee. He graduated with his law degree in 1899.
He was in the law firm of Cooper & Hamby, member of the Tennessee legislature and secretary of the Cumberland Realty and Coal Company. He was elected to the legislature in 1902 without opposition and served through November 1904.
Mrs. Cooper is a member of the Methodist Church and he is a member of the Knights of Pythias. He also serves as quartermaster in the 1st Infantry regiment of the Tennessee National Guard.
J. W. and Minnie Cooper had only one child, Lyla Mae Cooper. Lyla married Edwin Asbury Craven and they had two children, a daughter, Mary Ann, and son Edwin Asbury Craven Jr. The family lived in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In April, 1940, Minnie K. Cooper was having a serious operation at a hospital in Knoxville. J. W. was in Greeneville, Tennessee and died very suddenly at the age of 61 years. Though Minnie was unable to attend his funeral, his remains were returned to Crossville and he was buried in the City Cemetery.
Three months after the death of her father, on July 6, 1940, their daughter, Lyla Mae Cooper Craven died in Greensboro, North Carolina at the age of 34 years. No other marriage was found for Edwin Asbury Craven, and he died January 15, 1966, at the age of 56 years. Edwin A. Craven, Lyla Cooper Craven, and their son, E. A. Craven Jr. are all buried in the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro, North Carolina.
Minnie K. A. Keyes Cooper died May 14, 1975, at the age of 92 years, and is buried beside her husband in the Crossville City Cemetery.
Many citizens of Cumberland County will remember these families as members were active in local political, real estate, and banking business spanning several decades.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
