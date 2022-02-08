CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Jan. 7, 1903. WEDDINGS GALORE. Last week we learned of the Cooper-Keyes marriage. This week it is the Keyes-Elmore marriage.
One of the greatest surprises that has struck this community for several moons was the quiet marriage of Miss (Sarah) Pearl Elmore and Mr. Arthur W. (Washington) Keyes at the residence of County Clerk U.S. Rose last Monday about noon. The parents in either case having no knowledge of it until after the ceremony had been said.
Miss Pearl Elmore is only 16 years of age, is the one daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Elmore, who are among the most highly respected people of our town. They intended to leave for Nashville the same day, but at the request of the bride’s parents delayed the trip until the next day, when they were accompanied to the capitol city by several friends. They returned Saturday.
The bride and groom are both so well and favorably known to our people that it is sufficient to say they are among the most popular young people of our town and leaders in Crossville society.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Jan. 9, 1907. Trustee A.W. Keyes is the proud papa of a lively boy. The stork came around around Friday afternoon about four o’clock and left the precious bundle. Mother and child are both getting along well.
Arthur Elmore Keyes was born Jan. 4, 1907. He died Jan. 24, 1968 at age 61. He is buried in the Crossville City Cemetery.
The second son, Columbus Eugene Keyes, was born May 12, 1908. He died Feb. 10, 1969 at age 60, and is buried in the Crossville City Cemetery.
Pearl Elmore Keyes Ross was born Dec. 7, 1890, and died Oct. 13, 1979, age 88, and is buried in the Crossville City Cemetery. She outlived her two sons who died just over a year apart, and both of her husbands.
Less than ten years after their youngest son was born, Pearl and Arthur divorced. Pearl married Albert Shields Ross May 31, 1917, in Nashville, Tennessee. Her second husband, Albert Shields Ross, was born June 3, 1894, and died July 4, 1925 (death certificate). He is buried in Riverview Cemetery, Seymour, Jackson County, Indiana.
In the 1920 census Pearl Elmore Ross (32) is living with her parents, Andy and Malissa (Horn) Elmore with her sons, (Arthur) Elmore Keyes (13) and (Columbus) Eugene (11) Keyes.
The 1930 census shows Arthur Washington Keyes 42, and wife, Lora, age 26, living in Grundy County, Tennessee, where he had moved about 1924, and owned a lumber company. Arthur died March 25, 1944, aged 62 years. Though he died in McMinnville, Tennessee, he is buried in the Crossville City Cemetery.
Just in case you had not noticed from the column last week, there is a shared family thread running between these two marriages. Still more marriages to come!
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
