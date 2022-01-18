CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. June 5, 1901. FOUND DEAD. MAY BE MURDER. AN EFFORT TO MAKE IT APPEAR A SUICIDE CASE POST MORTEM EXAMINATION NOW PROBABLE. Martha Godsey, wife of James Godsey, was found dead near her home in Grassy Cove last Wednesday about 2:30 p.m., and the surroundings strongly indicate foul play.
The Godsey house is about 1 mile from the old Chamberlain farm. The body was found by James Godsey, the husband of the dead woman, and was in a sitting posture, with a piece of hickory bark tied loosely about the neck and to the limb of a tree. The countenance showed no evidences of there having been a struggle, nor did the surroundings indicate any such condition. The features were calm and peaceful as though she had just gone to sleep.
An inquest was held before Esq. E.D.G. Burnett Wednesday and resulted in the following verdict: Come to her death by some unknown means. The body was interred Friday morning.
The sentiment is strong among the leading citizens of Grassy Cove to have a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death. Some of the best informed and most intelligent citizens think the woman was murdered and then taken where she was found and the body arranged with a view to create the idea she had hanged herself. Poison is the theory of some. There is no more quiet, law-abiding or well bred community in the county than Grassy Cove and if the good people there suffer this case to go without a thorough examination they will make a mistake that will reflect very unfavorably upon the whole community.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. June 12, 1901. IT WAS MURDER. Drs. DeGolia and Schwerin went to Grassy Cove Friday and made a post mortem examination of the Godsey woman that was found dead there two weeks ago today. They found that the woman had not met death by hanging, but had undoubtedly been murdered and placed in the position where found.
The analysis of the stomach revealed no trace of poison, and it is no longer thought she came to her death in that way. Had the examination been made when the inquest was held there is little doubt that much would have been learned that would have assisted in locating the guilty person. But as it is there is enough known to cast strong suspicious upon certain persons. No one doubts that arrests will be made before many days.
It is an old and true saying that ‘murder will out.’ With the suspicious circumstances pointing to certain persons they are in no small danger of being hauled before the bar of justice.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Sept. 25, 1901. Jas. Godsey was placed in jail last week, after a preliminary hearing before Esqs. Burnett and Harris, in Grassy Cove, on the charge of murder. Godsey’s wife was found dead near home some weeks ago. While the known facts surrounding the case are such as to firmly establish the certainty of foul play, no strong evidence has as yet developed. Enough is known, however, to convince the most skeptical that Godsey knows much in the case he does not wish to tell.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. February 12, 1902. James Godsey, Charged With Wife Murder, is Acquitted, After a Trial Lasting Nearly Two Days. The trial of James Godsey, charged with killing his wife, lasted nearly two days and resulted in a verdict of not guilty.
