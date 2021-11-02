Dear Uncle Gib reader: NOTICE: We’re going to begin a journey with the story of William and Martha Rose Rae. It will have to be split for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day, but hopefully the four-part series will be enjoyed by the readers. The name is spelled both Rae and Rea and reported as written.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. August 8, 1894. WEDDING BELLS Rea—Rose. Last Monday evening at 8 o’clock, Mr. William Rea, of Fargo, N.D., and Miss Martha Rose of this place, were united in marriage at the Congregational Church by Rev. S. W. Tyndall, of Harriman.
The bride is an accomplished and highly respected lady, and is possessed of many lady like traits of character which command the universal respect and admiration of her wide circle of friends and acquaintances. The groom is a gentleman of marked business ability and a highly respected stock raiser and farmer of North Dakota.
The church was profusely decorated with flowers and evergreens, and was filled to overflowing with friends and acquaintances. The youngest sister acted a bride’s maid and Mr. Wm. Wood, as groomsman. The wedding march was played by A. J. Forbes. The bride was beautifully attired in rich surah trimmed with lace and ribbon. The bride’s maid was dressed in a handsome cream cashmere and lace.
Immediately after the ceremony, an elegant luncheon was served at the bride’s home to about thirty invited friends, as follows: Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Proctor, Mr. and Mrs. J. Q. Burnett, Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Cother, Mr. and Mrs. S. C. Bishop, Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Keyes, Mr. and Mrs. S. C. Brown, Mrs. Ribble and daughter Miss May, the Misses Addie and Nellie Monroe, Thankie and Naomi Pendleton, Kittie Lisk, Flora Hamby, Messrs. W. Wood, Sampson DeRossett O. W. Monroe Sherman Cline, A. J. Forbes, Rev. S. W. Tyndall and others.
The happy couple left the following morning for their future home in North Dakota. They will spend a few days in Chicago viewing the sights in that city, before continuing their journey to the land of the Dakotas. The CHRONICLE extends its hearty and sincere congratulations, and wishes them unbounded prosperity and happiness.
A sketch of William Rae found in the Andreas’ Historical Atlas DAKOTA. Published in Chicago, 1884. William Rea was born in Scotland and remained in that country receiving his education until he was seventeen years of age. Nine years of that time without the loss of a single day, he was in school. About 1852 he emigrated to Canada, and settled near Hamilton, Canada West. In 1860 he married Miss Ellen Davidson of New York. This estimable lady died in 1875, and Mr. Rea was left with a family of small children, of whom there were eight. Seven now living—Catharine, Mary, John, William, David, James, and Ellen Davidson.
He came to Dakota in the spring of 1874 and settled two miles south of the city of Fargo. He has 350 acres of land and is now worth $75,000, having brought only $1,500 into the Territory. His home is beautifully located on a pretty bend on the west bank of the Red River. Just nine years ago the Indians rode round his home intending to kill him. In 1882 he built an elegant and commodious brick mansion, which he now occupies. Mr. Rea was formerly a shepherd and understands the business thoroughly and has invested largely in sheep in Montana. His son John will have charge of the flock. (Note: This sketch was published before he married Martha Rose of Cumberland County, TN, in 1884.)
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.