The Catholic Telegraph.
May 4, 1893.
Feldkirch Bells: A miracle of Resurrection Day. Joyfully they rang one Easter morning long ago. How the joyous peals turned back the invading legions of Napoleon and saved a town from destruction.
Zealously and victoriously the armies of the great Napoleon were sweeping over Europe. No fort was strong enough to resist them, no number of men large enough to defend a city at that time when the French battered at its walls.
On the frontiers of Austria was a little town called Feldkirch. It had no more than 3,000-4,000 people, mostly God-fearing men.
The great Napoleon found Feldkirch in this way as he advanced and gave an order to one of his generals to take it, just as a housewife would order a servant to kill a fowl for dinner.
The general was Massena, and one beautiful Easter morning as the people arose to go to the first Mass of the festival they saw Gen. Massena’s forces, numbering 18,000 men encamped on the heights above the town.
The sun as it rose on the long files of French muskets was a sad though glittering sight to the people who had been thinking only of their risen Lord.
Naturally there was the greatest consternation. No one knew the best course to pursue, so a hurried meeting of the town council was held.
One thing all were agreed upon; that it was useless to oppose the overwhelming numbers of the enemy.
Then some one arose and suggested that a suitable person be sent to the French camp with a flag of truce and the keys of the town, asking for some degree of mercy that at least the women, children and old men might be spared and a general sack, the awful accompaniment of a war, averted.
At this juncture an old and reverend priest arose and all listened with close attention for his counsels had always been loving and wise.
“My children,” he said, “this is Easter day. Cannot God who arose from the dead, protect us in our distress? Shall our first act in this calamity be to forsake Him? What are we against that vast number awaiting the order to attack us? Let us go to church as usual and trust to God for the rest.”
At those brave and earnest words hope sprang anew in the breasts of the faithful and the various sextons were ordered to ring all the bells of the town as joyfully as possible.
Groups of people thronged the streets and entered the churches, and one would not have known except for that menacing host upon the hill that anything had interfered with the happiness of those who were rejoicing in the resurrection.
And so, the joy bells rang and rang and rang, and the French hearing them took word to their general that they were ringing because of the arrival of reinforcements, that the place had been relieved in the night by a large portion of the Austrian army.
The general, believing this, ordered his troops to retreat at once.
Thus while the bells of Feldkirch rang the French army stole away and the people fell again upon their knees and gave thanks to God for their deliverance.
May your heart-bells ever ring out joyously and loudly, “He is Risen! Jesus is Alive! Happy Easter!
