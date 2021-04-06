The 17th annual Cumberland Plateau American Indian Pow Wow will be held April 10-11 in the ball field next to the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The annual Cumberland Plateau American Indian Pow Wow features two days of teaching and showing American Indian cultures and histories through dancing and drumming.
Wolastokwik is the host drum. All drums and dancers are welcome. There will be exhibition, intertribal and fun dances for all ages.
There will also be arts and crafts vendors.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the event.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for senior and children 3-12. Children under 3 admitted free. All active military, law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs are welcome, with free admission with ID.
For more information, contact Linda at 931-544-498.
