Lunch on the Lawn returns Sept. 16 to the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Enjoy delicious lunch and dessert dishes prepared by the many vendors at this popular fall event benefitting Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity. Your $15 ticket includes a free hand-painted bowl to use as you sample fare from booth to booth. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be food, fellowship and vendor prizes.
Live music will be provided by Justin Cecil and Daytripper at the Gazebo and James Crowley on the South Lawn.
More than 50 vendors are scheduled to attend. The public can help choose the best of the best with the Golden Spoon Awards. Vote for your favorite lunch, dessert and booth design after enjoying lunch.
Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com.
For more information on sponsorships, being a vendor or purchasing tickets, contact Jessica Stephens, Habitat development director, at 931-484-4565 or email jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com.
