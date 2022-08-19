Taking the scenic route on what seems like a long forgotten road, heading south on Old TN-28, you curl back and forth on the switchbacks carved on the edge of the Cumberland Plateau that jut down toward the Sequatchie River Valley. As the road levels out at the plateau’s base, you’re officially in what is affectionately known as “The Valley.” After reeling around a few tight curves, you cross a bridge over the Sequatchie River and hug another curve to see that nature has tried to reclaim the ghost of an old house nestled close to the road bank. You think to yourself, “That house has seen some days. There’s a story there.”
Such is the Orme Century Farm located in the Sequatchie River Valley, about 15 miles south from Crossville in the Burke Community. Having been owned and farmed by the same family for at least 100 years, the Orme Farm was recognized as a Century Farm in December 2005, and honored at the Farm Festival Luncheon in March 2006, when it was under the ownership of the founder’s great-grandson, Charlie T. Orme. At that time, the farm had been operated by the Orme family for 140 years.
Orme Farm was established just after the Civil War, in 1866, when J.M. Miller acquired the 176 acres and began to raise cattle, sheep, hay and corn. J.M. and Mary J. Miller’s daughter, Eva Lista Miller, married Thomas Allen “T.A.” Orme and they took over farm operations in 1914. Eva and T.A.’s son, Hobert, acquired the farm in 1943, and he was the third generation to manage Orme Farm. Charlie said his dad, Hobert, and his two younger sisters, Daisy Orme Hale and Alice Orme Nail, inherited the farm from their parents, and that Hobert bought his sisters’ shares. Hobert raised hogs, cattle, sheep, corn, and hay. Charlie said they also had chickens.
“I always hated chickens,” he said. They would have them for Sunday supper, especially when the preacher would come to eat.
“I wouldn’t eat none of it,” Charlie said, adamantly.
Apparently, Charlie’s mother would order 100 chickens every year through the mail. That’s how many chickens they needed to get through the year to have meat and eggs.
“Eating chickens and stuff, like that, will eat them down to nothing,” he said.
They had a chicken house and the chickens would congregate near the furnace to stay warm. But, if you know chickens, they’re not shy about leaving a mess and you can always tell where they’ve been, including on the equipment and machinery.
“That’s one of the reasons I hate them,” he said. “They’re a mess.”
When he was about six, Charlie said he shot his BB gun and accidentally broke a chicken’s leg and his momma whooped him for it.
“I broke it by mistake,” he said, “but my momma liked to have whooped me.”
They also hunted rabbit and squirrel, but Charlie said there were no deer in the area back then.
He liked growing up at Orme Farm and he loved farming. He said it was fun growing up there and that his dad didn’t work him hard at all.
“He worked hard himself,” Charlie said.
He said Orme’s Store was also owned by the family, established in April 1845. It served as the Burke and Linary communities’ general store and post office, until Linary got their own. The first postmaster of Orme’s Store was William M. Orme. When Orme’s Store was reopened as Burke Post Office in 1890, James M. Miller was named postmaster.
Charlie remembered that his dad was sitting on the porch of the house one Sunday, just relaxing, when a black 1935 Ford running a V-8 came barreling down Old 28. When he saw Hobert on the porch, he stopped at the house and asked for directions to Chattanooga. Hobert obliged and then the man left as quick as he’d arrived. About two hours later, the FBI came behind him and asked Hobert if he’d seen a man driving that model car. Charlie said his dad couldn’t recall the man’s name, but that he was two hours a head of them.
“Back then, especially, they’d outrun the cops,” Charlie said.
The Head of the Sequatchie River is north about a mile up the road from Orme Century Farm. The way the farm is situated, the fields and woodlands are divided by the road with property on either side, and cut again by the Sequatchie River, which runs through it.
Charlie said his mother warned him against going in the cave at the Head of the Sequatchie.
“I took her word,” he said, adding that he never went in the cave.
He did, however, go fishing below the mouth of the cave. Charlie told a story about how another young boy, Kenny Bruce, was fishing in the cave on a day that he was fishing below it. Kenny was catching very small trout and came out of the cave. Charlie said, “He said, ‘Charlie, I don’t like catching these little fish but it’s gooder than none.’ That tickled me to death the way he said that.”
He attended Linary School to the eighth grade and he went to Homestead High School for grades 8-12. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1958. Charlie became the fourth generation to manage the family farm in 1971.
When asked why he was chosen of Hobert and Bessie’s six children to inherit the farm, Charlie chuckled and said, “I don’t know,” then added, “I think it was because I was the one interested in farming.”
He said he never wanted to do anything else and couldn’t imagine making a living any other way. He was glad to have gotten to keep the family farm going. Among other things, he raised cattle and became an Master Beef Producer.
He said his fence went to the tree line and sometimes the trees would blow over, break the fence down and the cows would get out.
“I couldn’t handle that,” he said. “A farm is a lot of work.”
Now 81 years old, Charlie said, “I was born and raised here. I’ve lived here all my life.”
When asked what his favorite part was about living and working Orme Century Farm, Charlie said, “The freedom – of being free.”
“I didn’t want to sell it, but I had to. I couldn’t keep up with it,” he said. “I couldn’t do all the things you got to do to keep up the farm.”
In September 2020, Charlie sold Orme Century Farm to Wayne Shadden, his first cousin, once removed. Charlie’s father, Hobert Orme, and Wayne’s grandmother, Daisy Orme Hale, were siblings.
“That’s the reason I sold it to him,” Charlie said, “so it could stay in the family.”
Wayne’s favorite family story was the one of Charlie’s grandpa, T.A. Orme, was on the porch of the old house one day when he saw the big circus caravan coming up the road.
“They tell that there was all kinds of animals; elephants, monkeys and lions all being walked right up the road to wherever they were headed,” Wayne said. “Charlie said his grandpa decided to have some fun and he hissed is old mean curr dog to go fight one of the monkeys. He said that monkey slapped his dog about three flips and the dog ran under the porch and didn’t show hisself for four days.”
Wayne was no stranger to owning and operating a farm, though. He also owns the Parham family farm, operating a 250-head cattle farm for over 30 years.
T.A. Orme was Charlie’s grandfather and Wayne’s great-grandfather, and ran the Orme Farm with his wife, Eva Lista Miller Orme, whose parents started it. But T.A.’s mother was a Parham before she married. The Parham family farm was located not but a mile south of the Orme Farm. T.A.’s mother, Martha Ann Parham, married William Taylor Orme, and was the daughter of Johnson Parham and Drucilla Selby Parham. Johnson Parham was the son of John “Jack” Parham, who was among the earliest settlers in The Valley. He arrived from Granville, NC, with his wife Mary Shemwell in about 1805, when they began farming in the fertile valley and established their own family homestead.
Now, Wayne is shouldering the convergence of continuing and building on to two family legacies in the valley.
As for Orme Century Farm, he is excited to continue the five-generation family farming tradition.
“I plan to continue to farming the land in several different ways,” he said. “We have beans being planted and I am also harvesting hay.”
He said that in the past, they have used the farm to take Wounded Warriors and those with disabilities turkey and deer hunting on the property and he’s hoping to expand that program to offer more hunts as long as they can. He also has big dreams of expanding and rebuilding, hoping to one day restore the old home place, and is even considering rebuilding the general store.
“The best feeling is knowing that the farm will be preserved for future generations to enjoy the history and beauty that it represents,” he said.
