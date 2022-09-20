Fifteen acts will be in the final competition for the title of “Crossville’s Most Talented” on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Crossville.
Cuts were made at the auditions on Aug. 30 with 15 acts advancing to the finals. Finalist include 12-year-old talented drummer Brodie Godwin; juggler The Amazing Atticus Abraham; banjo picker Erin Arnold; guitarist Cody Allen; singers and instrumentalist “Latter Rain”; and singers Carlie Desabrais, Opal Todd, Nancy Mitchell, Danielle Remp, Christopher Newman, Ricky Lynn, Kendra Todd, Savannah Rivera, Martha Jestice and Lexi Buckler.
The event is a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center and will be hosted by Tony Perry of Star Recording Studio. Judges include local singer and entertainer Terri Ann Utsey; musician and singer/songwriter, Dave Nabors; and musician and band leader Walter Tollett. Special guest performance for the evening will include local award-winning comedian entertainer Carlena Hesters, the Nohea Nani dancers, past CGT winner Anthony Woolbright, and local entertainer and recording artist Wayne Lucas.
Sponsors of the show are Dave Kirk Chevrolet; EXIT Rocky Top Realty; Mayberry’s Furniture; STAR recording studio; Cracker Barrel of Crossville; Cumberland County Playhouse; Chestnut Hill Winery; Tennessee Aquarium; McDonalds of East Tn.; Walmart; Kroger; and Integrity Plumbing.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finalists. The first-place winner will take home $300 cash, studio recording time at STAR recording ($150 value), first-place trophy and a showcase spotlight in the 2022 Lucas & Friends Christmas Variety Show set Saturday, Dec. 17.
Second and third-place winners receive cash prizes of $150 and $100, respectively, and tickets to the Cumberland County Playhouse and the Tennessee Aquarium. Fourth-place winner wins a gift card to the Crossville Kroger.
Acts will be judged on actual talent, stage appearance, and audience response.
Come and support your favorite contestant of the evening, or just come for an evening of fun. The show will be filled with excitement, singing, dancing, and maybe even some “drama” from the CGT judges. Tickets are only $12 each for general seating, are available while they last at the Palace Theatre, 484-6133; Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd.; Ruth Lucas, 248-2487; or from any of the finalists. Tickets will be available the night of the event at the Palace box office.
For more information, call 931-248-2487. Hurry and get your tickets before they are all sold out.
