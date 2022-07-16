For the 12th year, the Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held at Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. Proceeds of the show support youth activities at the Cumberland County Community Complex throughout the year.
“Our idea is to hold a Gun & Knife Show event like no other. We want to make it a community event for the whole family supporting our entire community”, shared Donnie Moody, Director of the Cumberland County Community Complex. “We are especially proud to support our local law enforcement agencies with our Confiscated Weapons Auction on Saturday night”. Entrance to the auction is Free to all Gun and Knife Show attendees on Saturday. Visit the website’s AUCTION tab for more information.
Everyone is invited to attend, but a special welcome is offered to military veterans. A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office is on hand to provide support and answer questions. A special flag retirement ceremony is held on Sunday afternoon.
Vendors return annually from all over the Southeast to support this show for many reasons, but small-town hospitality is one of the main reasons. Dozens of community volunteers, led by Volunteer Chair Dolores Schwartz, support this show. “From the minute you pull into the parking lot, volunteers are on hand to support the vendors—including unloading stock, bringing cups of coffee and checking in to see what I could need throughout the weekend. This happens at no other show”, shared vendor Steve Taylor who has attended every year.
Saturday Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CT). This is a family event, all children 16 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be $5 per person at the gate on Saturday. Parking is free. Admission on Sunday is free to all.
Those interested in participating as a vendor, please contact Donnie Moody at 931-250-1981 or via the website VENDOR INFORMATION tab.
Want to volunteer to help? Contact Dolores Schwartz at 931-484-5028 or via the website VOLUNTEER tab.
Event sponsors include Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, NRA, City of Crossville, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation, Rural King and Flowers Bakery.
For more information, please contact: Cumberland County Community Complex at 931-250-1981 or via the website WWW.GKSHOW.ORG you can also find us on Facebook.
