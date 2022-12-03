The walls, aisles and entire Palace Theater will be bursting with Christmas music, dancing and colorful costumes at the 12th Annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show.
The show is on Saturday Dec. 17 with a 2 p.m. matinée and an evening show at 6. Palace doors will open at 1 p.m. for the matinée and at 5 for the evening show.
For the past 11 years, Ruth and Wayne Lucas—with the help of their friends and the Palace Theater—have produced one of the greatest Christmas Shows in the area. Combining the singing of old and new Christmas songs, local dancers, some comedy acts that have the audience in tears and a nativity scene that makes one proud to be in the audience.
This is a very action-packed show with the Grinch, Santa, dancing, comedy skits, great Christmas music and a very reverent nativity scene in honor of the “Reason for the Season.” Audience members will get a special treat from Santa, plus door prizes.
Hosted by 105.7 personality Skip Nelson, the event is a benefit for Fair Park Senior Center. General seating tickets are $12 each, and are available at Fair Park Senior Center, The Palace Theater or by calling 931-248-2487. The show is a sell out each year, so get your tickets early.
Sponsored by Dave Kirk Chevrolet, Mayberry’s Furniture, Exit Rocky Top Realty, Wild Card K9, Stonehaus Winery, Cracker Barrel, Walmart, Kroger, Food City and Sue’s Cuts Unlimited.
