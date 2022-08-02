For the 12th year, the Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held at Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville on Saturday, Aug. 6 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
Proceeds of the show support youth activities at the Cumberland County Community Complex throughout the year.
”We are especially proud to support our local law enforcement agencies with our Confiscated Weapons Auction on Saturday night,” shared Donnie Moody, Director of the Cumberland County Community Complex.
The auction will start at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 6 at the Livestock Barn, over 100 weapons of all kinds will be sold. Anyone purchasing a confiscated gun will be required to pass a background check available at the auction. To receive a bid card, come by the auction registration table during the Gun & Knife Show. All items up for auction can be viewed and handled in the Livestock Barn starting around 3 p.m.
A New Shooter Seminar is again being offered free on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with a second seminar from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Certified NRA instructor and range safety officer, Don Elliott, will lead this seminar. Retired Chief Deputy Bill Ashley will be present to answer any legal questions as a former member of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.
In addition to the basics of being a new shooter, which will include gun safety and types of firearms, participants will learn about what to expect at a gun range. Hands on training for proper cleaning and gun storage of your weapon will be included.
This seminar is open to men and women over 18 years of age, couples welcome.
The seminar will be held in the Country Kitchen portion of the Community Complex.
Pre-registration is required at 931-847-721-6835, seating is limited.
Everyone is invited to attend the 12th annual show, but a special welcome is offered to military veterans. A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office is on hand to provide support and answer questions both days. A special flag retirement ceremony is held on Sunday afternoon.
Event sponsors include Cornerstone Frozen Yogurt, Golf Capital Learning Center, Hall’s Sports & Outdoors, J & R Automotive, Leslie’s Sweet Nostalgia, Nature’s Healthway, Parts City Auto Parts, Vegas Steakhouse and Wilson Wildlife Taxidermy.
For more information, please contact the Cumberland County Community Complex by calling 931-250-1981 or visiting the website WWW.GKSHOW.ORG.
