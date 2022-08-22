On Friday, Aug. 12, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order.
Mary Brown gave the opening prayer and George Miller led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim then thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Eye Centers of Tennessee and Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Jim asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges, including Marietta Dion’s family and Jim Sykes. Contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health issues.
Sheila Blalock recognized August’s birthdays: Richard Gadwell, Hollis Marr, Helga Groepler, Lee Heffner, Glenda Houston, Diana Lock, Carolyn Simmons, Connie Tyler, Jean Wettlaufer, Barbara Whittaker, Kay Ballew, Keith Johnson and Carolyn Bryan. Senior center members sang Happy Birthday to all of the birthday honorees.
Sheila Blalock also recognized August’s anniversaries: Bob and Phyllis Jones (66 years), Jim and Sally Sykes (65 years), Shirley and Harry Thomson, Kyle and Linda Viers (53 years) and Warren and Barbara Kaczmarek (46 years).
Arlene Simmons and Annie Lewis thanked all the 127 Yard Sale volunteers who helped make this year’s event a success.
Simmons then addressed the members in attendance and asked for volunteers to help out the kitchen crew each week. If members do not step up, the senior center will no longer be providing lunch.
Jim Blalock went on to update everyone on Senior Center upcoming events:
• Quilt drawing will be Aug. 26.
• Our next Game Day will be Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for lunch will be $5.
• Bluegrass music is every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Line dancing takes place every Friday 6-8 p.m.
• The center is still collecting emergency contacts for members. Do not only use your spouse — add another family member or a close friend you trust.
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table. Submit your ideas for future excursions to Sheila Blalock.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the senior citizens of Cumberland County.
• Bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
The day’s entertainment was guitarist and singer Alan Bonnis.
