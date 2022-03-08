The 127 South Senior Center’s meeting on Feb. 25 began with Bingo called by George Miller, followed by the business meeting.
The opening prayer was given by Arlene Simmons with the Pledge of Alliance by Tom Simmons. Vice President Sheila Johnson gave the Sunshine Report for Margaret Miller, followed by President Jim Blalock who reported on updated trips.
President Blalock encouraged the members to enjoy the country music at the center on the first Saturday of the month and the next bluegrass music on March 10, both hosted by Gene Brown.
Vice President Johnson then introduced the following speakers running for public offices: Carolyn Knight, Steve Powell, Scott Griffin, Judy Graham, Holly Lee, Kim Tollett Wyatt, Ivy Gardner Mayberry, Stanley Hall and Kelli Tipton.
The presentation was followed by lunch of chicken pot pie cooked by Lee and Barbara Heffner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.