On Friday, Oct. 7, Vice President Sheila Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. Mary Brown then gave the opening prayer, and Barbara Heffner led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sheila thanked Chuck and Sharon Elgin for being today’s bingo sponsors. She also thanked George Miller for calling bingo.
Sheila asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing such issues.
Sheila recognized all the members with October birthdays by inviting them up and singing “Happy Birthday” to all.
She continued with October anniversaries and invited all the members up. This time we sang an anniversary song which was created by two of our members.
We want to thank Bob Jones for bringing in his karaoke machine and entertaining us with some wonderful songs.
Sheila Blalock updated everyone on the center’s events:
• On Oct. 21, Danny Smith, a gospel singer, will be entertaining us.
• On Oct. 28, Diane Swanson, a certified instructor on CPR, will give a presentation.
• It’s election time again, and there’s a ballot box and descriptions of each position on the table. Please take time to read those descriptions and fill out a ballot if you would like to run for any of the offices.
Members have all of October and November to think about what office or board position they wish to be a candidate for.
The election committee will sort out and present a ballot to be voted on Friday, Dec. 2.
• Bluegrass music continues every Thursday —Oct. 20 and 27 — from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Line dancing is every Friday — Oct. 21 and 28 — from 6 to 8 p.m.
• We are collecting donations for the 127 yard sale in August 2023. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up your donations and drop them off.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, please sign up when Sheila calls looking for volunteers.
• We are still collecting emergency contacts for members. Please do not use your spouse. Add another family member or close friend you can trust.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans/foil so the center can turn them in.
Volunteers needed to help the elderly
Visiting with the elderly is a priceless service that anyone can do. Volunteers are needed to make a visit. Call Kym Dunham, public guardianship office, at 931-476-4149 for more information on the Upper Cumberland Development District’s Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities volunteer program,
