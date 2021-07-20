President Jim Blalock opened our meeting at 10:35 a.m. on July 9 and Vice President Sheila Johnson led our group with a prayer. Jim then led the Pledge of Allegiance. There were no new members to be welcomed today and no guests. Sunshine report let the members know that member Betsey Erickson is resting at home. Andy Bertonelli is also resting at home.
Members were reminded to sign up for some the coming trips including the one to Granville which needs 30 members to sign up and at this time only 12 have signed up.
Gene Brown’s group will no longer have bluegrass on Thursday evenings but will now be playing country music on the first and third Saturdays (except for the date during the Corridor Sale).
Members are again encouraged to sign up for many positions for the Corridor Sale of Aug. 5-7. They were also reminded to sign up weekly for some of the jobs here at our meetings. Sheila also let us know that she is requesting help again from the Sheriff’s Department to bring trustees over to help bring things in from the shed for the sale and also to help get table and chairs back in place when it is over. They were a wonderful help when we had our indoor yard sale last month.
Lucy also asked members to look over the book of positions for the Corridor Sale. Every sign-up makes the job easier for all of us. Doors for the sale will be opening at 7 a.m. as breakfast will start serving at that time as well.
Our guests from the Playhouse were artists from the cast of “Godspell” and the singers performed several of their numbers from the show. The members really enjoyed seeing and hearing them. It is being performed in the main theater. Please support our local live theater.
Following the entertainers, we had a speaker, Dean Hutson, from the Senior Times Newspaper, telling us about the coming trips planned by Common Sense Travel. Check them out at www.commonsensetravel.net. They offer many excursions and longer trips so look them over and find somewhere fun to visit. If we have enough folks sign up they can pick up here at our center.
And then it was lunch time and our menu included red potatoes, kielbasa, green beans and sauerkraut, plus some slices of yummy pies for dessert.
Till next week, take care of yourselves and stay safe.
