On Friday, March 4, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer. Jim Blalock led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer. Jim welcomed our guest for the day, Carolyn Skeem. Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsor: Sharon and Chuck Elgin. Jim also thanked our Game Day donors, including his son, Dr. Blalock!
It was great see Linda Kondrach back. Jim asked for prayers for Sandy Gabriel. Sharon Elgin’s mother passed away. Member George Ennis passed away. His funeral was on Saturday, March 12, at the Simple Life Church off Genesis Road. George was buried at the Crossville City Cemetery. Please remember them in your prayers. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page. It is located at: 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Check us out!
Sheila Johnson, vice president, recognized the March birthdays and anniversaries.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on upcoming events:
• The Senior Center is planning to have two Game Days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Plans are to serve lunch at the Game Days. Cost for lunch will be $5 when you sign up. You can also pay for lunch when you come to Game Day. Please make sure you sign up so the center knows how much food to order/prepare.
• The 2022 Cumberland County Senior Center Phone Directory is being finalized now. Should be ready for distribution in a couple of weeks.
• Members of the Senior Center, including our own Leonard Hollender, will perform at the upcoming “Gone Show” at the Palace Theatre on March 19. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the “Gone Show” starts at 7. Cost is $10 a ticket.
Leonard shared a few jokes with the group that he plans to use.
There will be 12 acts, including stand-up comics and animal tricks. Several area notables will be the three judges including our sheriff.
There will be prizes for the top three acts as well as door prizes for attendees. Please come to see a great event!
• The senior center is still looking for a quilt as the grand prize for the 127 sales event.
• The senior center is planning to add a movie day with free popcorn and drinks. More updates will be given soon.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson. Both Common Sense and Stanton Tours are offering trips and will stop by the Senior Center with the tour bus to pick up members who sign up. See the back table for upcoming trips
• Today’s lunch was fish (cod or tilapia), mac and cheese, beets, hush puppies, salad and dessert
• Next week’s lunch will feature chicken and dumplings
Old Business
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
• Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing every Friday night 6-8 p.m.
• Kroger cards — remember to register online your Kroger card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — always looking for donations for this year’s sale.
• Aluminum cans — remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
* * *
Today’s entertainment was our own Bob Jones! Bob shared some of his favorite songs and asked the members to sing along with him.
Thank you, Bob, for agreeing to entertain us today.
