The weekly meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County, July 23, opened with games of bingo, with prizes donated by Quality Home Health. Following the games, the meeting was opened by President Jim Blalock at 10:35 a.m., with the opening prayer led by Bob Jones and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Phyllis Jones.
Guests Fred and Betty and Peggy and Gary were welcomed.
Sunshine report told us that Sue Goforth had fallen early that day. Our prayers are with her for good results.
Jim reminded us that the lists of coming trips are on the table and be sure to sing up soon.
Regarding the Kroger cards, if your sales do not show our center then you will have to register with Kroger on your computer.
Members were reminded that the country music Saturday evenings are postponed until after the Corridor Sale. We were also reminded of the free line dancing class by Jan Clark. The classes will then be postponed until after the Corridor Sale.
Fred Zoeller reminded us that we will be having tickets for sale for a quilt, donated by The Piecemakers group. These tickets will be for sale at the Corridor Sale and will be $1 each or 6 for $5. Be sure to look for it on display at the sale.
Annie Lewis is still looking for and needing helpers to sign up to help her on the three days of the Corridor Sale.
Fred Zoeller also reminded us that we are a self sufficient center so he really needs folks to pitch in and help with the various jobs throughout the month. He passed the sign-up sheets around. Remember, none of the jobs are overwhelming but anything you can do to help makes things run so much smoother for us all. If you are new, just ask when the job entails and you’ll be informed what is involved. Thank you all!
Lucy Elmore realized she had left a sign-up sheet out of the book for Saturday, July 31. Another sheet was added to the book for signing up to help that day when we have to bring in the boxes from the shed. Sheila tried to get helpers from the Sheriff’s Department; however, the trusties do not work on Saturdays, so it’s up to us. We will have rolling wagons and carts to help loading the boxes and bringing them in.
President Jim notified us that the board was presented with a request that we purchase some higher commodes for the bathrooms and this request was approved so they have been purchased and will be installed shortly.
Leonard Hollender wants to thank the board for making the rollaltor walkers we have available for members to use when they come to the meetings. This way he no longer has to haul his own and get it in and out of his vehicle when he comes to the meetings. Other members that have difficulties are free to use this service as well.
President Jim then told the group a joke that had us all chuckling!
Vice President Sheila then introduced our entertainer for the day, Ruth Lucas, who sang many songs with her wonderful voice. Ruth also announced a coming show at the Palace on Sept. 25.
After her performance, which members thoroughly enjoyed, we were told it was time for lunch. Bob Jones led the group with singing The Manna Prayer.
Meeting adjourned.
See you next week when we start preparing for the Corridor Sale. We have a lot to do to get things set up so any help would be so appreciated. Till then, take care and be kind to everyone.
