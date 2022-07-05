On Friday, June 24, Jim Blalock, president, called the weekly business meeting to order.
Jim Blalock gave the opening prayer and Fred Zoeller led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim then thanked today’s bingo sponsor: Quality Care.
Jim also welcomed our new members in attendance: Carolyn Skeen, Wesley Moss and Joan Moss.
Jim asked for prayers for our Senior Center members facing health challenges. Remember Jean Wettlaufer in your prayers. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on Senior Center upcoming events:
• Today’s lunch was pork roast, potatoes, carrots, rolls and a dessert. Next week’s lunch will be a cookout featuring hamburgers and hot dogs. The Senior Center Board is doing all the cooking and providing all the side dishes as well.
• In celebration of Independence Day, next week’s entertainment will be an extended bingo session with special prizes. Bingo will be from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m.—Arlene Simmons will be calling.
• Our next Movie Day is Monday, July 11, at 2 p.m. Movie Day is on the second Monday of each month. Please come and join us for a wonderful time!
• Game Day is canceled for Tuesday, June 28. Our next Game Day will be Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.—cost is $5 for lunch.
• Country music is the first and third Saturday each month at the center from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The country music entertainment is canceled for Saturday, July 16, as that is wedding day at the Senior Center for Jim Blalock and Sheila Johnson — everyone is invited.
• The senior center is collecting donations of bottled water and soda (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Diet Sprite and root beer) for the 127 Corridor Sale. Thank you for your donations thus far. Jim asked members to bring their beverage donations and sit them on the table in the back of the senior center.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
Today’s entertainment was comedian/singer/entertainer Rich Pierson.
