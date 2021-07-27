The weekly meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County on July 16, was opened at 10:30 a.m. by President Jim Blalock. Mary Brown led the membership in a prayer and this was followed by Gene Brown leading all with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Chad Pryson was welcomed by the membership as our newest member.
The sunshine report was given and Betsey Erickson is still recovering. Sheila Johnson, our vice president, was sporting a black eye which resulted from her dog, Gucci, spotting a squirrel on their walk and him pulling her down on her face. Nothing broken thankfully, but she also has a very black eye and a few other bruises. Marietta Dion asked for prayer. Jim led the group in a special prayer for her. Then Andy Bertonelli’s brother Saul asked to speak and reported on Andy’s status and that he and Andy’s other brother, Billy, are staying with Andy for the time being. Sue Goforth is also at home now. We were asked to keep these members in our prayers.
It was so good to see Rick and Barbara Pritchard at the meeting today after such a long absence. He looks great and still has his sense of humor intact. Welcome back!
Everyone is encouraged to sign up for some of the trips that are coming up soon.
Jim announced that folks are still having trouble with the Kroger cards. He has entered them more than one time, but some are still not working when members use them. Kroger had no answers as to why they are not working to apply funds to our center.
We were reminded that the bluegrass Friday nights has been discontinued and Gene Brown’s group will be presenting country music on Saturday nights, from 6-8 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays, beginning July 17. These musical evening are open to the public free of charge.
Mary Brown had a call from Arlene Simmons asking for prayers for her sister.
Remember folks, our Corridor Sale starts in two weeks, Aug. 5 through 7, with many jobs to be done to prepare for the sale. If you can, check the sign-up sheets and help if you can in setting things up. We need to have all the job positions done by next week. And if you can bring some baked goods for the sale it would be much appreciated. You need to package them and put price stickers on them and mark what the baked goods are, including whether they have nuts in them or not. We will not have anything marked less than even dollar amounts as we don’t want to deal with change if possible.
Annie Lewis needs drink donations for the sale and you are asked to bring 12 packs of 12-ounce sodas, only Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke and non-diet Pepsi and Coke, Sprite or Diet Sprite, and Root Beer (A&W or Barq’s). No other brands please. And we also need 12 packs of 16 ounce water bottles. She also needs someone to take charge of making the coffee and tea drinks all three days of the sale.
Menu for next week includes chicken pot pie and sides brought by members.
Jim announced a reorganization of the meeting with the closing handled by Vice President Sheila Johnson. Sheila then took over the meeting and asked the members to please bring in their lightly used magazines to share with us. She also let everyone know the hospital needs volunteers. She also announced line dancing lessons will ge given on Friday evenings, 6-8 p.m. beginning on July 23. Our new sound system was introduced which really helps our entertainers since they won’t have to bring their own systems anymore. Today’s entertainer, Wetwood Dalton, was the first to use it. Remember our Music of the Cumberlands show at the Palace will be coming up on Oct. 3.
Leonard then entertained us with a great joke. He keeps us laughing! He was followed by one of our favorite entertainers of the day, Wetwood Dalton, who sang many of the familiar tunes.
When the doors were opened for lunch of meat loaf, potatoes and corn with desserts brought by the members, Bob Jones led us with the Manna Prayer Song.
Till next week, be kind to everyone and keep our first responders in your prayers.
