At the last meeting of the 127 Senior Center, long-time member Bob Jones brought his karaoke machine and invited the members to sing some tunes. Members could look at the catalogue, pick out the song they wanted to sing, and become a star of the 127!
Several members enjoyed belting out some old-time gospel and country, even some Elvis and Neil Diamond, much to the delight of the audience, who are all hoping to enjoy karaoke again soon.
The 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St. opens at 8 a.m. every Friday morning. A volunteer makes coffee and tea for everyone. This week Denise Aquista had some coffee cake ready to enjoy.
There was much laughter heard in the meeting room, as some of the members enjoyed playing Dominoes before Bingo started at 9:30, with prizes of many household items and goodies.
At 10:30, Vice President Chuck Elgin presided over a short meeting to make announcements and let members know of the upcoming events.
The Sunshine Lady, Margaret Miller, always lets the members know of anyone who is ill and in need of prayer. Members may also make announcements and Leonard Hollender always has a very funny joke to share.
Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts – and then there is a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers who love to cook. This past week the members enjoyed a chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, which was delicious!
Follow the 127 Senior Center on Facebook to find out more and see updates.
The 127 Senior Center always welcomes new members who are aged 50 years or older. It is a great way to make new friends and have a lot of fun and laughter. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
