On Friday, March 25, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president.
Arlene Simmons gave the opening prayer. Tom Simmons led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim welcomed our new member, Shirley Rinks, and our guests, Ron and Cory Lenard. Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsors: First Bank and Quality Care.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Leonard Hollender sang the Manna Prayer. Congratulations to Leonard Hollender for taking fourth place at the Gone Show at the Palace Theatre!
Vice President Sheila Johnson shared plans for an upcoming trip to the Crossville Military Museum on Main St. The trip is planned for Wednesday, April 13, at 11 a.m. After the tour, the group will head out to lunch. Sign-up sheet is on the back table.
There is also an overnight tour coming up to Lancaster, PA. Cost is $645 per person. Details and the sign-up sheet is on the table in the back of the center.
The big news for the day is that Senior Center President Jim Blalock has asked Senior Center Vice President Sheila Johnson to marry him!
The senior center’s members applauded the news and wished Jim and Sheila all the best!
Arlene Simmons reminded all the members to wear your name tag. Next Friday is April Fools’ Day. Members were asked to bring a $1 gift in a bag you cannot see through.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on senior center upcoming events:
• The next Game Day is April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be chicken fingers, potato salad, and macaroni salad.
• The 2022 Cumberland County Senior Center Phone Directory is now available. Attendees at today’s meeting picked up their new directory. Other members can pick up the telephone directory by coming to a meeting or event at the Senior Center. See Treasurer Diane Roysden.
• The new emergency doors with automatic door openers installation will begin first week of April.
• Today’s lunch was meat loaf. Next week’s lunch will feature a potluck.
Today’s entertainment was country singer Herschel Meadows.
