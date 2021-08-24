On Friday, Aug. 13, the meeting was opened by Vice President Sheila Johnson, with a prayer led by Arlene Simmons. This was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Tom Simmons.
The list of folks with birthdays in August was read and those in attendance were hailed with Happy Birthday from the members, with piano accompaniment by Tom Fincher.
On the Sunshine report, we were asked to keep Lee Heffner and Carl Brooks in our prayers, as well as Janice Hall who is spending her time with Carl as much as she can. Anna Cox is also recovering.
Arlene Simmons thanked the members for keeping her sister in prayers. She is doing better thanks to your prayers.
Our recent Corridor Sale, our biggest fundraiser of the year, did very well, netting $5500. Members contributed greatly with their time for setting up and for getting items priced as well as tearing things down again. Many thanks to all those helpers who helped make it a success.
One vender who has since become a new member even went home and baked cookies for our bake sale when we were running low. Thank you, Phyllis!
Leonard Hollender contributed a joke for the meeting and also reminded of of the upcoming Crossville’s Got Talent show to be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Palace.
We are also putting up posters for another fundraiser, The Music of the Cumberlands to be held on Saturday, Oct. 2. It features many of our entertainers so be sure to get your tickets.
The center will have a community fall dance from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28. The dance is open to ages 50 and older. Dress is casual. D.J. Garrison will be spinning the 1950s-’60s and some country tunes for dancing pleasure. There will be a cake walk and a door prize.
Admission is $5 per person.
Gene Brown reminded us that his group will be getting back to the regular Saturday evening shows featuring country music. This program is free and the public is invited. They play from 6-8 p.m.
Annie Lewis, who managed the kitchen through the Corridor Sale, thanked all those who signed up to work during the sale. You all helped make it a successful sale. She then also requested folks to sign up to work the kitchen jobs as well as dishwashers and scrapers and wipers for next Friday. The sign-up sheet was passed around. Since we are self-funded, anything you can sign up for will be very much appreciated. If you are new, the jobs will be explained as to what is involved.
Sheila also requested if anyone is familiar with setting up a Facebook page it would be wonderful if we could have one set up to keep the public apprised of what we have to offer here at this center.
She then introduced one of our favorite entertainers and members, Judy Fistler, who sang a wide variety of music from yesteryear. We all enjoyed it.
Following Judy, the doors were opened for lunch and Bob Jones led us with The Manna Prayer song and reminded us that if we are not familiar with this song, it is written in our membership booklets.
