On Friday, April 1, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president.
Chuck Elgin gave the opening prayer.
Sharon Elgin led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim welcomed our new member Irene Paul and our guest Annabelle Pauley, granddaughter of Velma Pauley. Jim thanked the bingo sponsors: Chuck and Sharon Elgin.
Jim asked for prayers for our Senior Center members facing health challenges: Alice Kay, Helga Groepler, Betty Bowman and Anna Cox.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Vice President Sheila Johnson asked members to sign the get-well cards on the back table for Helen Groepler, Betty Bowman and Alice Kay.
Sheila then introduced and congratulated the April birthdays and anniversaries for Senior Center members.
Today’s entertainment was Senior Center member and singer Judy Fistler.
Vice President Sheila Johnson shared plans for an upcoming trip to the Crossville Military Museum on Main St. The trip is planned for Wednesday, April 13, at 11 a.m.
After the tour, the group will head out to lunch. Sign-up sheet is on the back table.
There is also an overnight tour coming up to Lancaster, PA. Cost is $645 per person.
Details and the sign-up sheet are on the table in the back of the center.
Senior Center President Jim Blalock and Senior Center Vice President Sheila Johnson have set the date of their wedding for Saturday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. All Senior Center members are invited!
Arlene Simmons reminded all the members to wear your name tag.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook. Check us out!
Jim Blalock updated everyone on Senior Center upcoming events:
• The Senior Center has two Game Days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Cost for lunch is $5 when you sign up. The next Game Day is April 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be chicken fingers, potato salad and macaroni salad.
• The Senior Center is planning to add a Movie Day at the center each month with free popcorn and drinks.
• The 2022 Cumberland County Senior Center Phone Directory is now available. Members can pick up the telephone directory by coming to a meeting or event at the Senior Center. See Treasurer Diane Roysden.
• Jim reminded everyone that there is a suggestion box on the wall. The Senior Center is interested in your ideas/suggestion for improving/adding to the Senior Center experience (e.g., new events, ideas for attracting new members, etc.). Please feel free to submit any ideas/suggestion using the suggestion box, directly to Jim Blalock or another Senior Center officer.
• The new emergency doors with automatic door openers installation will begin as soon as the mechanicals for the doors arrive. Stay tuned for updates.
• The installation of the new laminate flooring to replace the carpet in the Senior Center will start the week of April 25.
• The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
• Today’s lunch was potluck. Next week’s lunch is pizza, salad and drinks. In celebration of Leonard Hollender’s 95th birthday, Leonard is buying lunch for everyone next week. Thank you, Leonard, and happy 95th birthday!
