The weekly meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County was opened at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, by Vice President Sheila Johnson. An opening prayer was given by Pat Fredley and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Velma Pauley.
Before the meeting, members gathered to play dominos and bingo with gifts provided by Dominion.
Members with birthdays in June were announced and they came forward to be wished happy birthday in song by the members. Then the 63rd anniversary of Gwen and Harold Flynn was announced and the members sang “Happy Anniversary” to them, too.
The Celebration of Life for Jan Neitzke will be held June 12, at the Pomona Methodist Church on Sparta Highway or Hwy. 70 beyond the airport. Visitation will be at noon followed by the service at 1 p.m. The service will be followed by a meal at the church.
Members were reminded to use their Kroger cards when shopping as Kroger contributes to our center by giving a small amount on all monies spent there.
Donations are again being accepted for the coming Corridor Sale in August. This is our biggest fundraiser, so please bring your clean usable donations for that sale. Our recent indoor yard sale went very well and helped with our fundraising.
We were notified of a possible upcoming trip in October to Granville and a showing of hands let us know that people are interested in taking this trip. It’s so good to be getting back to having trips again.
Lunch today was tacos and next week we will have a chicken dish provided by Ginny Herbert.
Sheila gave a talk about the recent lunar eclipse and the various names of the monthly moons. She then introduced our speaker for the day, Donald Dick, Community Relations Manager, from Dominion Senior Living here in Crossville. He listed the highlights of the care facility and how it cares for their residents. He left brochures and small gifts of hand sanitizer and invited anyone who was interested to come for a tour and a free meal. Just call ahead to 931-287-2557 to schedule a time. Dominion has 13 locations and the residence here in Crossville was the only one that had no confinement during the COVID lockdowns.
This informational talk was followed by Bob Jones leading the group in singing the Manna Song and after that we all filed in for lunch of tacos, salads and desserts. Till next week, stay well everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.