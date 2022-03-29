On Friday, March 18, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president.
Jim Blalock gave the opening prayer. Sheila Johnson led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer.
Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsors, Buckeye Medical Group, who also took the blood pressures of senior center members.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Vice President Sheila Johnson shared two thank-you cards.
Linda Ennis sent a card thanking the senior center for the nice card sent regarding her husband George Ennis’ funeral.
Patricia Lewis, candidate for the 7th District school board, sent a thank you letter for letting her present her platform for election to the school board on March 11 at the senior center. Patricia Lewis was the only candidate who spoke at the senior center over the previous weeks to send a thank-you card.
Two other candidates donated money to the senior center.
Arlene Simmons reminded everyone April Fools’ Day is coming up. Arlene was handing out bags for everyone to bring a $1 value gift for April Fools’ Day.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page. Search for 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Check us out!
Jim Blalock updated everyone on the March 2022 senior center upcoming events:
• The Senior Center has two Game Days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Cost for lunch is $5 when you sign up. You can also pay for lunch when you come to Game Day. Please make sure you sign up so the center knows how much food to order/prepare. Jim Blalock, Lucy Elmore and Sheila Johnson are coordinating Game Days.
• The 2022 Cumberland County Senior Center Phone Directory is now finalized. The new phone directory will be ready for distribution by the first of April.
• The senior center was looking for a quilt as the grand prize for the 127 Sales event. Three members of the senior center each donated a quilt. Linda Kondrach is making a quilt for the center. Thank you, Linda, and our other quilt donors.
• The senior center is planning to add a Movie Day at the center each month with free popcorn and drinks. The popcorn machine has been acquired, and the movie projector will be acquired soon. Stay tuned for further updates.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
• Today’s lunch was lasagna. Next week’s lunch will feature meat loaf.
Old Business
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
• Country music is every first and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
• Bluegrass music every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing is every Friday from 6-8 p.m.
• Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — Always looking for donations for the 127 Sale. Plans are to continue to offer both breakfast and lunch to visitors during the 127 Yard Sale.
• Aluminum cans and aluminum foil — Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
The senior center received $351 in February after recycling the 2021 aluminum foil and aluminum can donations. Thank you for your donations! Please keep it up!
Today’s entertainment was the Pomona Gospel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.