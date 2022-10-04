On Friday, Sept. 23, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. Then, Sheila Blalock gave the opening prayer and Jim Blalock led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsor, Quality Care.
Jim welcomed our senior center guests: Cheryl Yoder and Margaret Ishan.
Jim asked for prayers for the members facing health challenges, including Rose Ploss, Kathleen Burgess and Jim Blalock. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing such issues.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on senior center activities and upcoming events:
• The new sign for the front of the building is here. It’s stationed out back of the building.
• Attendance has been off over the past few weeks. Jim asked members to call someone they know who has not been here for a while and invite them to come and enjoy bingo, fellowship and fun.
• At the Friday, Oct. 7, business meeting, the Election Committee will distribute information regarding the 2023 board of directors elections. Please consider supporting the 127 Senior Center by helping and serving on the board of directors.
• There is a need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone pick up and drop off donations.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, please help/sign up when Sheila calls upon you.
• Our next Movie Day is Monday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. The movie will be “Pot O’ Gold” starring Jimmy Stewart and Paulette Goddard.
• Bluegrass music is every Thursday night from 6-8.
• Line dancing takes place every Friday from 6-8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for center members. Please do not only use your spouse, add another family member or close friend you trust.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips, please submit them to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Today’s lunch was pork roast, mashed potatoes, a roll, salad and dessert. Lunch next week will be fish and hushpuppies.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans and foil so the center can turn them in for money.
