Jim Blalock called the meeting to order. Mary Brown said the opening prayer. Gene Brown led us all in the Pledge of Allegiance. There were no new members or guests today.
Our sunshine lady reported on Sue Goforth, Betsy Erickson and Bob Jones. We are glad to see Tom and Nancy Fincher here with us today.
Remember that our Corridor Sale is just six weeks away and to bring your item in. The Visually Impaired Group had a rummage sale on June 17 and did well. Any items left were donated to our center.
There is one trip to Granville scheduled with a sign-up sheet on the table. We need about 30 people to make this happen. Other day trip information is on the back table.
Bluegrass is on Thursday here at our center from 6-8 p.m. Public is welcome to come and enjoy some good music. Something new may be coming up in the next few weeks per Gene Brown.
Jim asked for a volunteer to be an alternate phone tree caller in case a regular member is unavailable and Alice Kay graciously volunteered.
Next week’s entertainer will be Terry Utsey. We are grateful and blessed to have her entertain us at our center. Terry will also be entertaining at the Music of the Cumberlands at the Palace on Oct. 2. You can purchase your tickets for $12, either online or at the box office. All tickets are for general seating only.
Game Day was June 22. We may start a bunco afternoon or night. If interested, please call or see Helen Lord. We may also start a dance night in September for those over age 50 and open to the public. If interested, call or see Sheila Johnson.
A sheet was passed around for kitchen workers for next week. Today’s lunch was fish cooked by Fred along with Anna Cox making the hush puppies. Thank you all kitchen helpers for your hard work. We all appreciate you.
You must sign up online at Kroger.com and scroll way down on the left side to find our center under Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. If you have issues, see Jim Blalock.
Leonard told one of his many jokes and explanation of the joke since no one got it at first. Everyone had a good laugh.
On July 2, to celebrate July 4th, Jim will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs outside, with all the fixings included for just $5. Be sure to sign up.
Our speakers today were Angela and Chris from the Cumberland County Health Department. They advised us of the many, many things that are available for the community, including diabetes management and cooking classes.
