The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County met Oct. 8 for games and fellowship. Jim Blalock called the bingo numbers and Eye Centers of Tennessee furnished the prizes.
Jim Blalock, president, opened the meeting with prayer given by Sheila Johnson and Leonard Hollender led everyone in the pledge to the flag.
Jim had many announcements including the following: Country music every first and third Saturday of the month starting at 6 p.m.; line dancing every Friday night 6-8 p.m.
We will have no Christmas tree this year at the First National Bank. We are taking items for the 127 Corridor Sale next year.
If you pay your yearly dues by the second Friday in December your name will be in the membership book.
Arlene Simmons read the sunshine report, giving names of those needing prayers and of course always remember the first responders.
We will be closed Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Check the trips list on the table in back of the meeting room.
Our election will be held in December.
Tom Fincher mentioned posters in the foyer for a fundraiser for United Fund Oct. 23. Game day is Oct. 19 so see Helen if interested.
We have been discussing an automatic door for the front of the building and Sheila is getting estimates on this.
Arlene mentioned a Crazy Hat contest on Oct. 29 and a brown bag gift of $1if you want to participate in some fun. You can put a dollar in the bag or a gift not costing more than a dollar.
Jim and Leonard both had jokes to tell today keeping us on our toes.
A special announcement was made by Jim about our Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 19 which will consist of deep-fried turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert. Members will pay $7 per meal and guests $10. This is the Friday before Thanksgiving.
County Mayor Allen Foster was our speaker today and he was very interesting with facts about the county. He discussed the storm; COVID-19; rides for seniors; public transportation; the budget; first responders; work on the exterior of the courthouse; patrol cars; fire department; American Rescue Plan which includes water, sewer and broadband; redistricting plan according to population; economical and community development, among other topics of interest. And he had time for questions. Thank you so much, Mayor Foster.
After the manna prayer we enjoyed Helen Lord’s chicken taquitos along with sides and desserts. Thanks everyone who helps in the kitchen each week.
Until next week, be good to one another.
