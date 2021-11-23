The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County met Nov. 12 for games, coffee and chit chat. The bingo numbers were called by George Miller and the prizes were furnished by Cumberland Medical Center.
Sheila Johnson, our vice president, opened the regular meeting with Mary Brown giving the prayer and George Miller leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Margaret Miller is our new sunshine lady so let her know about anyone having health issues, etc. Sheila gave us an update on Jim Blalock.
Pat Fredley has been put in charge of the center’s Christmas decorations. She’ll be asking for help so volunteer if you can.
Sheila read a poem about a veteran which was very touching. We just don’t realize what the veterans have done for us. Thank you, Sheila.
When you shop at Kroger be sure your receipt shows Senior Citizens of Cumberland County near the bottom. These points help our center.
We will be having a regular ham dinner Dec. 17 for our members. If you want to bring in Christmas goodies for dessert you may do that — cookies, candy, or anything red.
And don’t forget country music every first and third Saturday of the month from 6-8 p.m., and bring in items for the corridor sale in 2022. The election will be coming up soon for next year’s officers and board members. The center will be closed Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and 31.
After the manna prayer by Bob Jones we enjoyed Anna’s famous chicken and dumplings. Thanks to all who help in the kitchen.
Until next week, be good to one another.
