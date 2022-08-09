On Friday, July 29, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order.
Chuck Elgin then gave the opening prayer and Gene Brown led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsor, Life Care Center, and asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Many of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County members have contracted COVID-19 and are recovering. Eileen Clark lost her brother last week, please pray for her family. Contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on senior center upcoming events:
• The 127 Corridor Sale was Aug. 4-6. The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County Center opened at 7 p.m. and served both breakfast and lunch all three days.
• Quilt tickets are now available.
• Senior Citizens of Cumberland County members helped setup for the 127 Sale after the July 29 business meeting. Many thanks to the center members who have stepped up to lead and volunteer during this three day event.
• Today’s lunch was Cowboy Casserole.
• No business meeting during the 127 Corridor Sale.
• Our next Game Day will be Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost for lunch of sandwich, chips and a drink is $5.
• The next day of country music entertainment will be on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The center is still collecting emergency contacts for members. Please do not only use your spouse as an emergency contact; add another family member or a close, trusted friend.
• The center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
Old Business
• Bluegrass music every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Line dancing is every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
Today’s entertainment was singer Judy Thistler.
