At our last meeting at the 127 Senior Center, we celebrated Leonard Hollender, who turned 96 on April 6.
Leonard is a long-time member of the center. He especially enjoys bingo on Friday mornings, and the camaraderie at the center.
Leonard says his No. 1 goal in life to make someone laugh every day. We know he succeeds at this goal on Friday mornings, because he always has very funny jokes to share. Maybe laughter is one of the reasons Leonard is still going strong at 96!
Want to hear some good jokes? Come join us next Friday!
Leonard is also one of our honored veterans at the center. We are a very patriotic group and love to honor our veterans.
Leonard joined the Navy at the early age of 17 – causing him to miss all the festivities at the end of his senior year of high school. He joined up to honor the memory of his sister’s husband, who had been a B25 pilot, dying on a mission over New Guinea.
Leonard proudly served his country and the Navy during World War II and again during the Korean War.
If you ask him where he was stationed, he will say: “I went wherever they told me to go.”
Leonard proudly displays Old Glory at his home in Crossville, and he still tears up when he recites the Pledge of Allegiance each week with us.
Also telling us a very funny joke was Annie Lewis – a special joke in honor of Leonard’s birthday.
After all this fun and laughter, we enjoyed some music by Donna and D.J. Garrison – singing and playing some wonderful old songs we all know and love. D.J. even played “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller, and it was amazing!
After our meeting, we all enjoyed some fried fish cooked for us by Fred, along with some excellent side dishes and desserts provided by the ladies of the 127.
Want to know what we will be doing next week? Come enjoy bingo, the camaraderie, some entertainment and lunch with us!
The fun starts with bingo at 9:30. Here are some other regular events we enjoy at the 127:
Bluegrass. From 6-8 p.m. the first and third Thursday each month, a very talented group of bluegrass musicians come and entertain us with guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and singing. They are an amazing group and can play anything!
Everyone is invited to these bluegrass sessions – you don’t need to be a member. We have some dancers who entertain us with some fancy steps, too.
Line dancing. From 6-8 p.m. every Friday we have line dancing. From beginner to advanced — all are welcome. Call for more information.
Movie Day. At 2 p.m. the second Monday of every month we have our movie day. Come enjoy a movie and some free popcorn and soft drinks that are provided!
Our next movie will be Monday, May 8 – Mother’s Day with Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson – a fun romantic comedy.
Game Day. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month we have Game Day. Come enjoy some games with friends – lunch is $5.
Check our Facebook at tinyurl.com/127Seniors for updates.
Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547.
