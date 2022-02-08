On Friday, Jan. 28, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Sheila Johnson, vice president. Arlene Simmons gave the opening prayer. Pat Fredley led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer. Sheila welcomed our guests for the day, Mary Nina and Marvin Davis.
Sheila asked for prayers for Elaine Clark. Continue to pray for Barbara Whittaker. Annie Lewis is recovering nicely. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Sheila shared some interesting weather-related facts about Cumberland County as compared to the rest of the United States. Weather facts shared included:
• Jan. 21 was the 33rd anniversary of the coldest day in Crossville. The temperature reached 20-25 below zero.
• 113 degrees was the highest temperature recorded in Cumberland County on Aug. 9, 1930.
• The largest snowfall in Cumberland County of 18 inches of snow fell on March 13, 1993.
• Cumberland County’s average rainfall each year is 55 inches. Average rainfall in the U.S. is 13 inches.
• There are on average 208 sunny days each year in Cumberland County. The U.S. average is 205 sunny days.
• There are on average 141 days of precipitation in Cumberland County.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page. Search for 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Check us out!
Sheila Johnson updated the members on upcoming events and senior center plans:
• Dues for 2022 are due by the end of January. There will be a new Membership Book published in 2022. If you are a veteran, please include your branch of service when you pay your dues and confirm your contact information (name, address, phone number, birthday). Thank you to First National Bank who is paying for the publishing cost of the senior center’s 2022 telephone directory.
• The senior center is planning a tour of the Crossville Chronicle. For those that have signed up, meet in the lobby of the Crossville Chronicle at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. After the tour, the group will head out to lunch at a local restaurant.
• The senior center is looking for volunteers to help out with meals at the center. Looking for volunteers: dishwasher, dish dryer, coffee/drinks, kitchen help, etc. Sign-up sheets are on the table in the back.
• Starting Feb. 1, we ask that members scrape their own plates and place your dishes in the rack for the dishwasher.
• The senior center is planning to have two game days each month on the second and frouth Tuesdays. Plans are to serve lunch at the game days. Cost for lunch will be $4 when you sign up. The next game day is Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jim Blalock, Lucy Elmore and Sheila Johnson are coordinating game days.
• There is a play at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. called “Love Letters.” The stars of the play are entertainers Terry Etsy and Rusty McClelland. Cost is $10.
Old Business
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
• Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing every Friday night 6-8 p.m.
• Kroger cards — remember to register online your Kroger card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — always looking for donations for this year’s sale.
• Aluminum cans — remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Gene Brown, Bob Jones and Tom Simmons provided today’s entertainment.
