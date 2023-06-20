At the last meeting of the 127 Senior Center, the members heard from Wayne Schobel from the Art Circle Public Library.
Each member present received the June 2023 Program Guide for the Library. Schobel shared many upcoming events at the Library including “Ignite,” a performance by dancers ages 10-18 who will perform modern, jazz, and ballet at the library Wednesday, June 21, at noon in the Cumberland Room. On Wednesday, June 28, at noon, there will be a performance of selections from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, performed by the Playhouse cast.
The 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St, opens at 8 a.m. every Friday morning. There is coffee ready, and many different games are available to play. It is a fun time of fellowship, catching up with old friends and making new ones. At 9:30 Bingo starts, with lots of fun prizes. At 10:30 there is a short business meeting, so the members can find out about all the fun things coming up. Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts – and then there is a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers who love to cook.
On the first and third Thursday evenings each month, there is bluegrass music hosted by Gene Brown. The community is invited to come join in the fun – there will be songs to sing along with and dance, too.
Movie day is the second Monday of the month at 2 p.m., hosted by Tom Simmons, and Game Day on the second Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. hosted by Jim Blalock. Free line dancing classes are offered every Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers.
Membership is not required for Movie Day, Game Day, Line Dancing, or Bluegrass.
Follow us on Facebook to find out more and see updates.
Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
