The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County weekly meeting was opened by Vice President Sheila Johnson at 10:35 a.m., with a prayer given by Jean Wettlaufer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Ginny Herbert.
There were three visitors welcomed to our group, followed by a report from our Sunshine Lady, Helen Lord, and she gave updates on member Andy Bertolino, Marietta Dion’s husband and Ron Lord. Prayers were requested for a friend and our dear Sue Goforth.
At today’s board meeting, mask requirements were discussed and it was decided that mask wearing is now optional and temperatures will no longer be taken on entry to our building.
Some long trips were made available for members to study and if interested in any of these trips they must contact Terry directly to make your reservations. They are laid out on a table in the game room. Day trips will be coming soon.
Bluegrass on Thursday nights has been postponed for three weeks.
Someone is needed to man the 50/50 table on meeting days and Ginny Herbert will be handling that table.
Judy Fistler is handling the Music of the Cumberlands fundraiser at the Palace in October. The board made a decision to raise the price of tickets from $10 to $12 per person and the Palace has made it possible for everyone to purchase their tickets online.
The hours for our indoor yard sale on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Today’s lunch was sloppy joes, cole slaw and dessert.
Sheila let everyone know that member Betsey Erickson is the featured artist of the month at the Art Circle Public Library. Stop in to see her display of her artwork.
The meeting was adjourned at 11 a.m. and our entertainer, Judy Fistler, was welcomed. Judy then introduced her friend Joey Wilson who joined her singing for us all.
