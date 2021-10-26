Vice President Sheila Johnson opened the meeting at 10:30 a.m. with Mary Brown leading us in prayer, followed by Marietta leading us with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sheila has been in touch with President Jim Blalock, and he is still in the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with him through this ordeal.
We had a guest today and Ruth Warrick was introduced to the members.
Arlene Simmons reported that there will not be a memorial service locally for Ron Lord, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10. His ashes will be taken to Colorado for burial.
Arlene also requested someone to volunteer to take over Game Day as Helen will be moving, too. Lucy Elmore offered to take the job so there would be a game day Tuesday, Oct. 19. Game Day is exclusively for members. It’s fun time so come on in and join our center for only $15 a year per person.
Arlene reminded folks who play bingo that on Oct. 22, there will a decorated Halloween Hat contest.
Leonard Hollender entertained us with one of his great jokes. He was followed by Doug Lock who also had a joke for us.
Our entertainment for the day was Gene Brown and the Cumberland Mountain Boys. Their bluegrass music had Arlene dancing in the aisles.
Sue Goforth and LeRoy Hinkson stopped in to join us for lunch. It was so good to see Sue again after a long absence.
Sheila then passed around the sheets for folks to sign up for Kitchen Helpers next week. You are all encouraged to sign up for positions that help keep our place going. Any help is greatly appreciated. Then Bob Jones led us with the Manna Prayer song before we all headed to the dining room for lunch.
Till next week, stay safe and stay well and come to next Fridays meeting.
