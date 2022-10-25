On Friday, Oct. 14, Vice President Sheila Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order and gave the opening prayer. Fred Zoeller then led the Pledge of Allegiance. After that, today’s bingo sponsors were thanked: Eye Centers of Tennessee and Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Sheila went on to ask for prayers for senior center members who are facing health challenges, including Rose Ploss, Arlene Simmon’s sister, the son of Chester Goad and Jim Blalock. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing any such issues.
Sheila Blalock then updated everyone on senior center activities and upcoming events:
• Our new sign is installed in front of the building. It was voted that the senior center’s phone number should be added to it.
• The board voted to join the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
• There is research going into the creation of a website for the 127 Senior Center. A proposal from a website developer was reviewed at the meeting today. But if you know of someone who could create a website for the 127 Senior Center in a cost-effective manner, please contact a member.
• The board will cook all the turkeys and fixings for the Thanksgiving dinner celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 (the week before Thanksgiving). There will be no business meeting on Nov. 25. Pricing for the dinner is being finalized and will be shared with members shortly.
• A box to collect board nominations is on the table in the back of the room. Please consider supporting the 127 Senior Center by helping and serving on the board of directors.
• There is a need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up your donations.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, sign up when Sheila asks for volunteers.
• Our next Movie Day is on Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.
• Our next Game Day will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch is $5 and will be Kentucky Fried Chicken, potato salad, coleslaw and a soft drink.
• Bluegrass music continues every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing is every Friday from 6-8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for members. Please do not use your spouse. Add another family member or close friend you trust.
• The center is looking for ideas for future trips; please submit yours to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans and foil so the center can turn them in for money.
• Today’s lunch was taco casserole and dessert. Next week’s will be meatloaf.
• The entertainment today was provided by gospel singers Doug and Lou.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.