Jim Blalock called the meeting to order. Mary Brown said the opening prayer. Gene Brown led us all in the Pledge of Allegiance.
There were no new members or guests today.
There is one trip scheduled with a sign-up sheet on the table. Bluegrass is on Thursday here at our center from 6-8 p.m. The public is welcome to come and enjoy some good music. Gene Brown has also volunteered to play for our entertainment when needed on Fridays.
Next Friday, April 23, we will have a guest speaker. It will be Rachel Foster, the mayor’s wife. She is very active in government and will be here to tell us what Washington, D.C., is doing to help senior citizens.
We need a person to volunteer to take over the entertainment job and also a permanent secretary. Please see or call Jim if you are interested.
A sheet was passed around for kitchen workers and cook for next week. An order sheet for Vidalia onions — $10 for a 10 lb. bag — to help support the Shriners is passed around. Talk to your friends and split a bag. They are delicious.
Use your instructions previously mailed to you for Kroger card rewards. Remember, we are under Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. If you have issues, see or call Ron Lord. Arlene tried to tell a few jokes but missed the punch lines. Leonard followed with his jokes and explanations. Everyone had a good laugh.
Next week we will vote on whether masks should be mandatory as some members are against this idea. There will be a yard sale here on May 21, and no meeting that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.