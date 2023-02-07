On Friday, Jan. 27, Vice President Chuck Elgin called the weekly business meeting to order and asked Jim Blalock to give the opening prayer.
Chuck then led the Pledge of Allegiance and thanked the day’s bingo sponsors: Quality Care and Innovative Restorations.
Chuck went on to ask for prayers for the Senior Center members who are facing health challenges, including Arlene Simmons, Annie Lewis, Bill Evans and Bill Eldridge, who recently passed away.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing such issues.
Chuck then updated everyone on the 127 Senior Center’s activities and upcoming events:
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County are still looking for a secretary and assistant secretary for the 127 Senior Center board.
If interested in learning more about the role, responsibilities and time commitment of these positions, please contact Vice President Chuck Elgin.
The 127 Senior Center dues are $15 per year, per person, and are currently being collected.
The Senior Center will be closed when the schools are closed due to inclement weather.
Please, do not put trash in the Can Recycling container or the Dirty Towels container.
There is a need to start collecting donations for the upcoming 127 Yard Sale.
No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations.
The next Movie Day will be Monday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. The movie is “For Richer or Poorer,” starring Tim Allen and Kirstie Alley.
The next Game Day will be Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost for lunch is $5.
Please pay Jim Blalock if you plan to attend.
There will be no country or bluegrass music in February.
Both are scheduled to restart in March.
Line dancing continues every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Emergency contacts for members are still being collected. Please don’t just put your spouse, add another family member or close friend you can trust.
The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Chuck Elgin. Sign-ups are on the back table.
The day’s lunch was Mexican casserole, salad and dessert. Next week’s lunch will be chicken and dumplings, salad and dessert.
Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the Center can turn them in for money.
The day’s entertainment was T.J. Fincher.
Upcoming programs finalized for February include:
Feb. 3 — Judy Fistler, singer
Feb. 10 — Sean Ledden of CaptionCall
Feb. 17 — Paula Sewell, travel specialist
Feb. 24 — Crystal Statler of Hospice of Cumberland County
