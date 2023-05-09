Smiles from Diane Roysden and Betty Bowman will most likely be the first thing you see as you enter the front door of the 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St. They welcome guests and members, making everyone feel like part of one big, happy family.
In addition to being the official greeters for the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County, they also serve as treasurer (Diane) and assistant treasurer (Betty).
After a fun time playing Bingo (sponsored by Innovative Restorations at the last meeting), the group opens every meeting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Arlene Simmons asks for prayer for any members who are ill, and updates everyone on all the happenings at the Center. Members are starting to get ready for the big Hwy. 127 Corridor sale, coming the first weekend in August.
Donations are being accepted — no furniture or clothing, please. Volunteers will soon be sorting and pricing items, getting ready for the sale.
Linda Kondrach told the members how they could apply for help with utility bills through the HEAP program. Leonard Hollender told a couple of very funny jokes. After the meeting, members enjoyed listening to Rich Peterson sing songs, tell jokes, and then everyone sang The Manna Prayer together, before enjoying some delicious homemade lasagna, along with salad and garlic bread, prepared by Shirley Thomson.
The 127 Senior Center offers many opportunities to come out and enjoy some time with friends. Membership is open to those over 50, but for many activities noted below, no membership is required.
Bluegrass: The next sessions aare set May 18 and 25, 6-8 p.m. These are a very talented group of bluegrass musicians who come and entertain with guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin and singing. They are an amazing group and can play anything! Sometimes you have to get up and dance, the music is so fun.
Line Dancing: every Friday from 6-8 p.m. Beginners are the first hour and intermediate dancers the second hour. Janet, the instructor, is excellent and very encouraging.
Movie Day: The next movie day is May 15 at 2 p.m., showing Mother’s Day. The movie stars Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, and Jason Sudeikis – a really fun, romantic comedy. Popcorn and soft drinks are provided free. Arlene makes the popcorn and she’s not stingy with it.
Game Day: held the second Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come enjoy some games with friends – lunch is $5. Next Game Day is Tuesday, May 9.
Follow the 127 Senior Center on Facebook to find out more and see updates. Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547.
