The meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County on Friday, April 23, was opened at 10:30 a.m. by President Jim Blalock. Opening prayer was led by Arlene Simmons and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Tom Simmons.
Sunshine Lady Helen Lord was absent and added to the list of members who are ill, including Ron Lord. Members are asked to keep them in our prayers as well as Leonard Hollender and Andy Bertonelli.
Next week there will be some trips listed for members to sign up if they are interested. The sheet will be near the front desk.
Members were reminded of our coming Indoor Yard Sale to be held Friday, May 21-Saturday, May 22. A booklet is on the table near the sign-in desk for volunteers to help with this event. This booklet will be at that table for the next couple of weeks. Many hands volunteering will make it be set up quickly.
Members were encouraged to be sure to have their Kroger card registered because doing so will benefit the center. Check your receipts from Kroger for Senior Citizens of Cumberland County at the bottom. If it does not show up, give the number on your cards to Jim and he will register them for you.
Thursday bluegrass is again performing from 4-8 p.m. The public is also invited to these free weekly events.
Sign-up sheets were passed around for kitchen workers for next week’s meeting.
Members were advised that due to some changes at the Chronicle, they no longer have a Wednesday issue, so the minutes from the meeting of April 23 will run the day of the April 30 meeting.
When lunch is ready, our guests will go first and those with canes or walkers can follow. All others are asked to wait until Jim calls your row numbers.
Guest speaker was Rebecca Foster, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s wife, who is representative of Congressman John Rose. She explained the responsibilities of Congressmen and how the office can helps with problems with any federal issues. Congressman Rose works on legislative bills and he is also on the Financial Services Committee. The public has access to Taxpayer Advocate Services. Rebecca is in town today and next Wednesday at the courthouse from 2-3 p.m. And she is in Crossville the first Wednesday of the month and in Fairfield Glade at the Village Green Mall every Tuesday and Thursday 1-2 p.m.
She explained that the U.S. has no requirement for COVID-19 vaccines and there will not be any sort of vaccine passport for travel. Airlines have their own rules regarding vaccines, so be sure to check with them for any travel requirements or restrictions.
She also advised that Congressman Rose has his own monthly newsletter that you can sign up for at JohnRose.house.gov. His newsletters are sent monthly and for special notices.
Rebecca made herself available for any questions from the audience.
President Jim thanked Mrs. Foster and announced that lunch would be ready soon.
Next week’s lunch will be soup and sandwiches and our entertainment will be provided by Gene Brown and his bluegrass group.
Till next week, be kind to others.
