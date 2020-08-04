President Jim Blalock and the board of directors and officers for the 127 Senior Citizens Center of Cumberland County continue to work toward the reopening of the center.
Under Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 50, the center cannot reopen yet.
We wish to thank all the directors, officers and members who contributed time and energy to making the center safe and ready to receive its members back.
We will announce the reopening when the governor allows it.
