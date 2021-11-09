The Seniors of Cumberland County met Oct. 29 for their usual coffee, games and chatting. Pat Fredley called the bingo numbers and the prizes were furnished by the senior center.
Sheila Johnson, vice president, opened the meeting with Betty Threet giving the prayer and Ruth Breland leading the pledge to the flag.
Sheila mentioned bringing in items for the 127 corridor sale for 2022, country music every first and third Saturday of the month from 6-8 p.m. and game day will be Nov. 16.
Jim Blalock, our president, made a surprise appearance and we were all glad to see him.
Don’t forget to sign up for the Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 19. Members will pay $7 per meal and guests $10. The center will be closed Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Correction for member dues: If you pay by Jan. 14, your name will be in the membership book. There is a $15 a year fee.
Sheila told a few ghost stories that were very interesting and Leonard Hollender finished with his jokes.
Melissa Ellis was our guest singer today and she has a beautiful voice and also plays the keyboard. Thank you, Melissa, and hope to have you again.
After the manna prayer by Bob Jones we were served Fred Zoeller’s tilapia and cod along with tater tots, green beans and desserts. Thanks everyone who helps in the kitchen every week.
Until next week, be good to one another.
