President Jim Blalock called the weekly meeting to order at 10:45 a.m. on June 17.
It began with a prayer by Jean Smith, followed by the pledge of allegiance led by Loren Farr. Jim reported that we have four new members, JoAnn Allen, Glenda Nance, Betty Rhea and Sandy Rhea. No members were reported sick, but prayer was requested for all.
Bluegrass will resume this week. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Jim reminded everyone of the trips available to members and that details are on literature on the table.
We are receiving donated items for the 127 Yard Sale, but we are still needing newspaper and plastic shopping bags for wrapping items like glassware.
Members were reminded that drinks donated for the yard sale are to be limited to Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Root Beer and water.
Jim also reminded members to sign up for the Fourth of July picnic which will be on Friday July 1. $7.00 for members and $8.00 for guests.
Next week’s meal will be pork tenderloin.
Arlene Simmons is collecting emergency contact information for the Center, members are requested to make sure their information is current.
Lucy Elmore provided some humorous jokes for the members.
Vice President Sheila Johnson introduced the day’s speakers Tom and Deby Senger who brought along MacKayla an 11 month old female black Labrador Retriever being fostered for a year for the Leader Dogs For The Blind program.
Tom Senger is incoming president for the Fairfield Glade Lions Club and Deby Senger is the Recording Secretary. Tom gave some history of the Lions Club International, a 105 year old service organization serving more than 200 countries and regions around the world.
In addition to their mission to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired, the Lions Clubs are also involved in helping reduce diabetes, and childhood cancer as well as being active in hunger and the environment. The Leader Dogs for the Blind is available to anyone regardless of the ability to pay.
More information on this important program is available at www.leaderdog.org or on Facebook.
Bob Jones led the Manna Prayer before lunch.
A lunch of meat loaf with all the trimmings was served at the close of the meeting.
