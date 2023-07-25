The donations have been collected, the breakfast and lunch menus are all set and the members of the 127 Senior Center are ready for the annual 127 Corridor Sale.
The sale is the biggest fundraiser for the center, which is entirely funded through membership dues and donations. There will be no meeting on Friday, July 28, as final preparations will be in full swing. Stop by anytime during the sale, Aug. 3 through 5, to find some excellent bargains, enjoy some delicious meals and have an opportunity to win a beautiful quilt—designed and sewn by member Sallye Sykes. The drawing for the quilt will be during the business meeting on Friday, Aug. 11. For more information, contact the center.
New members are always welcome at the 127 Senior Center. Their philosophy is that everyone should remain active as long as he or she can, and should do the most important thing they can find to do. Community and support are offered to anyone over the age of 50 who would like to become a member.
The regular meetings are on Friday mornings and start at 8 a.m. with fresh coffee and fellowship, along with many games the members like to play until bingo starts at 9:30.
At 10:30 a.m., there is a short meeting so the members can find out all about upcoming events and ways they can help the center succeed. A speaker or musical entertainer follows the meeting, and then there is a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers—served for $5. At the last meeting, the members enjoyed a variety show with Charlie Campbell singing some Elvis tunes and Doug and Lou singing some gospel.
There will be no meetings on July 28 or Aug. 4 due to the 127 Sale.
The center also offers many other fun opportunities with no membership required.
There is bluegrass music, hosted by Gene Brown along with many talented musicians of the 127. The next bluegrass session will be on Aug. 10.
Movie Day is on the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m. and is hosted by Tom Simmons. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided. There is no need to reserve your seat, just come enjoy the movie and snacks.
Game Day is on the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is hosted by Jim Blalock. Come out and make new friends and enjoy one of the many games at the center. Lunch is $5, payable ahead of time, so call the Center at 931-484-2547 if you’d like to come to Game Day.
There will be a pause in the Friday evening line dancing classes due to the 127 Sale, but they will resume on Aug. 11. Line dancing is fun and a great way to get some exercise. The class runs from 6 to 8 p.m., with the first hour for beginners and the second hour for intermediate dancers.
Follow the center on Facebook to find out more and to see updates.
