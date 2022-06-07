On Friday, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president. Arlene Simmons gave the opening prayer. Tom Simmons led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked todays BINGO sponsors, First Bank and Quality Care, and welcomed new member Cindy Howell.
Jim went on to ask for prayers to help the Senior Center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Simmons, holiday event coordinator, conducted a special Memorial Day tribute to deceased members of the Senior Center and the veterans who have honorably served our Country.
Tom Simmons, then, read a brief history of Memorial Day.
Chuck Elgin then announced the names of the 15 Senior Center Members who passed away the past two years. As each deceased member’s name was read, Senior Center members raised an American Flag in honor of the deceased member. Arlene then presented a special gift to a veteran/Senior Center member in their memory.
The next Movie Day is June 13 at 2 p.m., “My Favorite Brunette” starring Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour and Peter Lorre.
Movie Day is on the second Monday of each month.
Game Days the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Cost for lunch is $5 when you sign up. You can also pay for lunch when you come to Game Day. Please make sure you sign-up so the Center knows how much food to order/prepare. The next Game Day is June 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be pizza. There will be no Game Day on June 28.
Bluegrass music is offered every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m.
The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
