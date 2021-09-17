The 127 Seniors held a reverence ceremony on Sept. 3 as a tribute to the 13 fallen U.S. service members who paid the ultimate price and sacrifice during a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
The tribute was organized by Arlene Simmons. It opened with a prayer by Pastor Doug Hadley, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
“We ask Your blessings upon the families of these dear, precious people who have given their lives,” he prayed.
A center table was dressed with a white cloth, set with 13 vases and 13 bottles of root beer as a symbolic toast to each of them. Thirteen 127 Senior Center members who were U.S. military veterans stood in place of their fallen brothers and sisters. As the names and ranks of those who were killed were read, the 127 Senior veterans placed their American flags in the vases for them. Representatives were: Al Triebe for LCpl. Dylan Merola; Bill Jungbluth for Sgt. Nicole Gee; Mary McClure for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez; Betty Threet for Sgt. Johanny Rosario-Pichardo; Tom Simmons for SSgt. Ryan Knauss; Rick Pritchard for Cpl. Daegan William-Tyler Page; Bob Stout for SSgt. Darin Taylor Hoover; Dave Ferguson for LCpl. Kareem Nikoui; Hollis Marr for Cpl. Hunter Lopez; Wayne Blumer for Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak; Leonard Hollender for LCpl. David Espinoza; Fred Zoeller for LCpl. Jared Schmitz; and Richard Ferguson for LCpl. Rylee McCollum.
Hollender and Jungbluth then performed the flag-folding ceremony as Tom Simmons read the religious meanings of each fold. Hollender then laid the folded flag on the table with the representative bottles and vases holding flags for the 13 fallen and saluted.
Tom Fincher bugled tap,s calling for the remembrance of the 13 who gave their lives in service to the U.S. As the notes rang out to an otherwise silent room, the veterans and members of the 127 Seniors were moved to tears, mourning for their brothers and sisters in service and grieving for the families of those who were killed.
Arlene Simmons tearfully said, “I want to thank every family, every military man who ever served this country, because if it wasn’t for you, I couldn’t be here talking to you.”
After a closing prayer, all of the military veterans were invited to the front for the rest to have an opportunity to thank them for serving.
“Thank them for giving you peace,” she said.
In the wake of this tragedy, everyone was further reminded that members of the U.S. military put their lives on the line every day to defend the nation and all of her people. The tribute made by the 127 Seniors was so powerfully moving, stirring hearts and causing old wounds to ache as they were called to remember the fallen, those who served and the families who have been left behind.
